MOULTRIE, Ga. — Magnolia Garden Club recently awarded the Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl poster contest winners at the G.E.A.R. Honors program.
Kim Yarbrough, art teacher, had 20 third, fourth, and fifth graders to participated in the poster contest. The contest theme featured the conservation messages "Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires" and "Lend A Hand, Care For The Land."
The winning posters will compete with other poster winners from the Camellia Garden Club District. District winners will then compete on state and potentially national levels.
Pictured from left are Leona Marshall, Nolie Thompson, Ansley Barham, Andy Cruz, Kayla DeAngel, Christopher Cerecedo, Lillian Havill, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Ben Benavides, Lanier Doane, Matilda Burgess and Adi Grace Evans.
