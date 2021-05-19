MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Magnolia Garden Club met at the Museum of Colquitt County on Thursday, May 6. They began their meeting by taking a tour of the museum.
Faye Bridwell, museum secretary, led the tour.
“The tour was very interesting and very informative,” the garden club said in a report. “We learned a lot about the history of Colquitt County. The Museum of Colquitt County is an amazing place full of historical facts from Native American artifacts to Desert Storm memorabilia.”
Garden Club members conducted their monthly meeting. Members brought samples of flowers from their gardens. These were judged by member Mary Phillips, who then made a flower arrangement for the museum.
