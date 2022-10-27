Magnolia Garden Club toured Birdsong Nature Center located near Thomasville, Georgia. The nature museum covers 565 acres of wildflower meadows, forest and swamps that make up the home of birds and other wildlife. From left are tour guide Kathlen Brady and garden club members Joyce Berg, Lorina Barhite, Lu Clark, Francine Pitts, Susie Oates and Stancie Frazier. Not pictured is garden club member Faye Rowe.