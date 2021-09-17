DOERUN, Ga. — The Magnolia Garden Club met at the Thigpen Trail Bamboo Farm, Doerun, Ga., on Thursday, Sept. 2.
They met outside amidst the beautiful setting of the bamboo farm. They program was presented by the owners, Tracy and Katie Cato.
The Catos grow over 100 varieties of bamboo and other useful/edible/native plants. The beauty and utility of bamboos are unmatched in the plant world. Among other things, bamboo is used for landscaping, and also provides an excellent wildlife habitat for some species. Club members also learned a lot about the different varieties of bamboo and their uses.
Garden Club members then conducted their monthly meeting.
