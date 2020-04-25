ATLANTA — Marcus Anderson of Moultrie has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.
Anderson, son of Marcus Anderson Sr. and Kenyada Anderson, was a 2019 honor graduate from Colquitt County High School.
He attends Georgia State University with a major in business administration.
A former CCHS Packer, Anderson plays football for the GSU Panthers.
After graduation, he plans to pursue a master’s degree then to enlist in the Air Force. While in the Air Force he plans to attend Gupton-Jones mortuary school and obtain the appropriate credentials to become a licensed embalmer and funeral director. He hopes to one day open his own funeral home.
NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year, according to Anderson's acceptance letter. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.
