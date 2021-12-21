MOULTRIE, Ga. — Mario the Maker will return to the Colquitt County Arts Center stage at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.
Mario “The Maker Magician” Marchese is a New York-based, touring family performer known for his DIY robotic creations, upcycled props, and new school slapstick character. It’s magic through the lens of the Maker Movement!
As seen on Sesame Street, Sprout, and live on tour with David Blaine, who called him “the best kids magician in the world,” Mario’s show is an upbeat, hilarious, and very interactive experience that leaves children and families inspired to nurture their own creative paths, according to a press release from the Arts Center.
Mario works alongside his wife and manager, Katie. They travel the country together along with their two young children. Follow their adventures on YouTube!
Tickets will be $5 per person and will go on sale Jan. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.