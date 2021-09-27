Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects brain development and impairs the development of social and communication skills and behaviors. Since ASD is characterized primarily by deficits in communication and social interactions, symptoms are usually recognized in early childhood, when language and social skills typically develop. As was the case with my son, delays in speech noticed by parents are often the first sign that their child may have ASD. Other signs also seen in young children with ASD are difficulty with, or a lack of interest in, interacting with others. These children may prefer to play alone and struggle to build friendships due to difficulties using nonverbal behaviors such as eye contact and facial expressions to share experiences and emotions.
Other common features of ASD include repetitive behaviors, atypical sensory responses, and restricted interests. Examples of repetitive behaviors may include things like frequent hand flapping, spinning in circles, or repeating words and phrases the child heard from other people or TV/movie characters. Many children with ASD also have atypical responses to certain sensory stimuli. For example, they may be overly sensitive to the sound of a toilet flushing or vacuum cleaner running. They may also have increased sensitivity to certain types of touch, and activities like brushing their hair can feel painful. Young children may also develop preoccupations with peculiar objects, like the spinning wheels on a toy car, rather than being interested in playing with the toy car itself.
If you have concerns that your child has a speech delay or is displaying atypical behaviors, the best thing that you can do is discuss your concerns with your child’s doctor, who can use a screening tool like the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT), which assesses risk for ASD in children 16 to 30 months of age. If the test suggests a risk for ASD, your child should be referred to Babies Can’t Wait, a program that provides additional evaluations and can help coordinate services at no cost. Children under 36 months of age are eligible, and services available include speech, physical, and behavioral therapies. Not all children who screen positive will be diagnosed with ASD; however, these children may have a speech delay or other developmental impairment and can still receive services available through Babies Can’t Wait.
If a formal diagnosis of ASD is made, your child should also be referred for genetic testing to determine if he or she has a genetic disorder that can be associated with ASD. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, genetic testing for ASD is considered an Essential Health Benefit, meaning that all Marketplace health plans, Medicaid, and most private insurance plans must provide coverage for genetic testing for patients with ASD.
As the parent of a child on the autism spectrum, I cannot overstate the importance of early interventions for children with ASD. So, if you have concerns about your child’s development, don’t delay and hope it gets better on its own. Your baby can’t wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.