MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie High School Class of 1951 met for its unprecedented 70th class reunion on Saturday, June 5.
The lunchroom was decorated in black and gold for the full Packer memories! The local class members had been meeting for lunch once a month but had to stop due to COVID. Historically, this was the last class to graduate from the eleventh grade.
Homer Eldridge coordinated the event with the assistance of his daughter, Lynn Eldridge, and his daughter-in-law, Marsha Bell Eldridge. Others that helped with this event were: Nancy Hancock Horne, Louvenia Kleedehn, and Edwin Hortman.
“Those attending came from Missouri, as well as many locations in Georgia and Florida,” Eldridge said. “Due to our age many had to have someone bring them but a great time was had by all!”
Those attending were Homer Eldridge, Nancy Hancock Horne, Louvenia Kleedehn, Edwin Hortman, Gayle Christenson Avant, Patricia McGee Bishop, Betty Presley Clark, Bernice Strange Durland, Mary Ellen Melton Gaines, Frank Hanna, Larry Greene, Lavern Holland Hall, Edith Seabolt Harrell, Curtis Holland, Harold Lindsey, Tommy Moon, Lena Cox Rizer, and Floyd Williams.
A special gift was presented to the classmate who’d come the greatest distance:Patricia McGee Bishop, 774 miles from Missouri.
