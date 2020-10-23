MOULTRIE, GA. — Students in Lee Causey’s physical science classes recently participated in several mini-labs as part of their unit of study on matter.
These mini-labs are designed to help students observe, and to some extent quantitatively measure, the effects of substances changing from one phase to another.
Remote learners participated in the labs via Google Meet. All students collected data and answered questions related to the scientific explanations for the phase changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.