MOULTRIE, Ga. — Business education teacher Cassandra Mosley received the NGPF (Next Gen Personal Finance) Distinguished Educator award Dec. 5, 2022.
The award goes to teachers who pass six or more NGPF Certification Courses. Each certification course is ten hours, including the certification exam.
Mosley has completed the following seven NGPF certification courses: Credit, Taxes, Career, Banking and Budgeting, Consumer Skills, Psychology of Money, and Cryptocurrency Basics.
