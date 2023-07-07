MOULTRIE — Mother Easter Baptist Church and its congregation will observe the church’s 129th anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16. The Rev. James L. White will be the guest speaker.
"Mother Easter Baptist Church has a rich history that spans over a period of 129 years," the church said in a press release. "Founded in 1894 by Reverend James O. Kelly, Alex Deberry, C.W. Hall, Sim Baker, Will Peterson, and R.W. Ramsey, it has survived many ups and downs, but continues to be an inspiration to its members and the community."
Kelly was the first pastor of the church. He worked diligently to build his congregation. The original site was a 1,875-foot lot in Northeast Moultrie near the Tifton-Thomasville, Georgia Railroad Company. The church is named in honor of a woman (Mother Easter) who gave the founders permission, before the original church was built, to hold services in her home. After the Christians joined forces to build a church, a devastating fire destroyed it. The second structure was built on Third Street near the home of the minister. Services were held on first and third Sundays. On the 25th of January, 1905, the new church and pastor’s home were destroyed once again by fire. Church was then held in a school across the street from the burned church. However, sometime later, the school was also destroyed by fire, leaving the congregation — now numbering more than 230 — without a church home to call their own. On March 17, 1906, conference convened and the members decided to construct another church. Sim Baker, C.W. Hall, and Dock Loving were authorized to secure the necessary funds to erect the new church. On March 22, 1906, the property on the corner of Second Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest, where the old Mother Easter now stands, was purchased from Isaac M.D. Turner. The congregation purchased its first organ and Frances Loving was the first organist.
Over Mother Easter’s 129-year history, pastors who led the congregation after Kelly were: George H. Hunter, Rev. Scott, R.D. Arline, T. J. Thomas, H.W. Wilburn, Thaddeus Williams, J.J. Strickland, H.C. Boyd, A.E. Isaacs, and the Rev. E. H. Hopkins, whose 47-year tenure made significant accomplishments at Mother Easter.
In July 2009, the Rev. Freddie Lee Castle became the pastor of Mother Easter and was installed on Oct. 11, 2009.
"Reverend Castle, a powerful preacher, is dedicated to empowering God’s people for kingdom building," the church's press release said. "In June of 2014, Rev. Castle ordained four additional deacons to aid the membership of the church. He continues to progressively lead the congregation as God’s Under-Shepherd while seeking the lost, teaching the found, and making disciples who are heaven bound."
The guest speaker for the anniversary program, the Rev. James L. White, is a native of Brunswick. White retired from the United States Air Force after completing 24 years with assignments in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. He matriculated at Valdosta State and Troy universities and holds a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education, a master’s in Adult Education, and an Education Specialist degree in Leadership.
White’s Christian experience includes his service in the Bethel Baptist Church of Brunswick, Union Cathedral of Valdosta and Bethlehem Baptist Church in Howell, where he served for 16 years. His conversion and acceptance of Jesus as his Savior was followed by service in Sunday school, evangelism, new converts ministries and deacon’s ministry with the Worldwide Gospel Church of Lake City, Utah under Bishop Willie Dunn Jr. He is the founder and pastor of Saving Grace Ministries of Valdosta, which was established in May of 2013.
"He and his wife, Deborah, labor in the Gospel Ministry to spread the truth of God’s word where they teach, preach, baptize and serve those who need the salvation of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Mother Easter Church's press release said.
Mother Easter, located at 1400 W. Central Ave. N.W., invites the public to come and help celebrate the occasion.
