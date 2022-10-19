MOULTRIE, Ga. — The 47th anniversary of the Vera Hollis Blackshear Educational Fund, Inc. (VHBEF) and the 45th VHB Day Observance celebrations will be virtual at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, through the Mother Easter Baptist Church website, MotherEasterChurch.org, and other online platforms.
The Rev. Freddie L. Castle is the pastor and the Rev. Emory H. Hopkins was the pastor emeritus until his death in June.
The guest speaker for the scholarship event will be the Rev. Darren Roberson, an associate pastor of Mother Easter Baptist Church. He serves Tifton’s Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s music ministry. His wife is Stephanie Roberson.
Vera Hollis Blackshear was an honor graduate of Moultrie High School, a teacher, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and was pursuing the Doctor of Philosophy degree at the time of her death. She was the youngest sister of Ozie Belle “Jackie” Jackson Adams and Mary Nell Hollis Glenn. Adams started the VHBEF, Inc. to honor their sister Vera, and after she began the work, she asked Glenn to assist her.
“Though all three sisters are deceased, by God’s grace and mercy, 47 years later, the VHBEF, Inc. continues its mission to provide scholarships to young people to pursue their educational and career goals and more than 120 students have received VHBEF scholarships," said Dr. Herschelle Adams Barrios, the only daughter of Adams and her husband, Herbert Adams Sr.
The 2022 Vera Hollis Blackshear Scholarship recipients are listed below:
Seaven Shorter is a 2022 graduate of Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, and she was a cheerleader and gymnast. Shorter is the daughter of Adam Shorter and Adriann Shorter. She is a member of Live Oaks Missionary Baptist Church and its Praise Dance Group. She attends Tuskegee University, and she wants to be an entrepreneur and own a successful cosmetics company.
Valeria Isabel Soriano is a 2022 graduate of McClure Health Science High School in Duluth, Georgia. Soriano served on the Student Council, and she was a member of the National Honors Society. She is the daughter of Pascual and Lydia Soriano. She attends Virginia Highland Church. She majors in neuroscience at Georgia State University, and she intends to pursue a medical career as a neurologist.
Barnes expressed gratitude for donations that have allowed the scholarship fund to continue and asked anyone who's willing to donate to Vera Hollis Blackshear Educational Fund, Inc. or VHBEF, Inc., P. O. Box 371566, Decatur, Georgia 30037-1566.
