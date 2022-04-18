Five generations

In the photo are, from left, Kathryn Wooten (age 97), daughter Helen McPhail, grandson Tony Haygood, great-grandson Joshua Haygood and great-great-grandson Finn Haygood. Mrs. Wooten takes delight in her family and thanks God every day for her family. Her latest counts are: Five children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

 Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga.

