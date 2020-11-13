DEMOREST, Ga. — The Piedmont College production of Suzan Zeder's award-winning play, “The Edge of Peace,” marks the first time the public has been welcomed back to the theater since February.
Among the cast and crew is Johnny Goodwyn of Moultrie.
Set in Ware, Illinois, in 1945 during the last desperate days of World War II, this lyrical play begins as a young man is declared missing in action and the soldier's little brother refuses to believe what seems inevitable.
In the visual poetry of sign language, Tuc, a deaf mechanic and postman, takes us on a journey of hope through a landscape of loss as the community and family deals with the impact of a hometown son being declared MIA. But there is suspicion and mystery afoot. Not far from town, a German prisoner of war escapes from a nearby POW camp and has been seen lurking in the shadows. Up on Dug Hill, the mysterious Nell Hicks is suspected of being a "sympathizer" because she listens to radio broadcasts in German.
Eleven-year-old Buddy patrols the streets, searches for clues, and tries to hold his family together as everyone waits for news about the missing soldier on the edge of peace.
The Edge of Peace performances are scheduled for Nov. 19-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. on the Swanson Center Mainstage. General Admission is $10 for the public, $5 for seniors and students. Piedmont College faculty, staff, and students are admitted free. In order to ensure socially distant seating, patrons must call the Box Office at 706-778-8500 x1355 to purchase tickets.
