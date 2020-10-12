THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Latanya Bennett was named the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for Scott Elementary School in the Thomasville City School District. Bennett is the daughter of William and Margaret Knighton of Moultrie and is married to Nicholas Bennett of Moultrie. She teaches fifth grade at Scott Elementary.
Moultrian named Teacher of the Year for Thomasville elementary school
