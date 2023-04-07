DEMOREST, Ga. — Johnny S. Goodwyn of Moultrie portrayed Jimmy Ray Dobbs, a character in the musical “Bright Star” performed by the Piedmont University Theatre March 30-April 2.
Written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, and inspired by the Iron Mountain Baby folk story, “Bright Star” tells a tale of love and redemption set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in the 1920s and '40s.
WWII veteran Billy Cane moves to Asheville to pursue his dream of becoming a writer. He approaches Alice Murphy, editor of the Asheville Southern Journal, in the hopes of getting his work published. We then flashback to the 1920s to follow the love story of young Alice Murphy and Jimmy Ray Dobbs, star-crossed lovers fighting against family and societal expectations. Moving back and forth in time, we learn about Alice and Billy and discover a connection neither thought possible. Audiences are hooked by their mysterious relationship and the adventure of discovery in this modern bluegrass musical.
Professor Bill Gabelhausen directed the production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.