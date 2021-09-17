DEMOREST, Ga. — A Moultrie student will be among the cast when Piedmont University’s Theatre Department presents “Hair.”
Johnny Goodwyn of Moultrie will play Hud, a militant young Black man in the musical, which explores themes related to the peace movement of the 1960s that emerged in opposition to the Vietnam War.
Director of Theatrical Productions Bill Gabelhausen said today's youth "have become passionate, focused, and are demanding change," just like their counterparts decades ago.
"It has been a wonderful journey witnessing our students of 2021 connecting to those voices of 1969, relishing in the rock vibrations, and uncovering the passion of voices that need to be heard," Gabelhausen said.
Garrett Smith, a Piedmont student who will graduate in May, plays a lead role as "Berger."
"I was excited for ‘Hair’ for the amazing soundtrack and unique storyline," Smith said. "But I soon found myself falling in love with every part of it, even in between the lines. Its themes still resonate, as the ideas of freedom and love are universal and timeless."
Gabelhausen directs the production, while Benji Stegner, a Piedmont alum and former music instructor at the university, is the musical director. Piedmont alums Charles Bedell, Gabriel Slusser, Kaitlyn Echols, and Dakota Stockton return as sound engineer, set designer, costume designer, and lighting designer, respectively. Cory Douylliez-Willis, a certified acrobatic art instructor and former Piedmont adjunct professor, is the choreographer. Violet Clements, a junior at Piedmont, is the stage manager.
“Hair” is intended for mature audiences. It will be performed on the Mainstage Theatre in the Swanson Center for Performing Arts & Communications in Demorest. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 7-9, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Piedmont faculty, staff, and students are admitted free. To purchase tickets, call the box office 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 706-778-8500, x 1355.
