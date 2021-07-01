MACON, Ga. — Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
The following Moultrie students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2020-2021 academic year:
• Christine Barber, School of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
• John Brooks, College of Health Professions, Master of Public Health.
• LaStacia Calhoun, College of Professional Advancement, Bachelor of Science.
• Vanae Hatcher, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
• Daniel Hinson, School of Music, Master of Music.
• Eduardo Moreno Mandujano, College of Health Professions, Master of Medical Science.
• Micah Toon, School of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.