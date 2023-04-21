DEMOREST, Ga. — Two Moultrie residents participated in Piedmont University’s annual Symposium April 12.
Margaret Bishop and Kilby Hunnicutt were among 369 students who presented their research at the symposium, including a total of 224 projects.
Piedmont’s Symposium began in 2019 with 88 research projects. It’s become a tradition at the university that celebrates academic achievement.
This year's daylong event featured topics like "Auditioning in the Digital Age," "Relationship between Coaching Philosophy and Team Success," and "The Importance of Medical Interpreters in Hospital Settings."
"It was so great to feel the excitement on campus and to see parents, grandparents, and siblings support their Piedmont students at the event as well as faculty, staff, and students," said Associate Biology Professor Dr. Julia Schmitz, who oversees the Symposium each year.
Schmitz said 133 faculty, staff, and students volunteered as judges, room assistants, and emcees. There were 98 oral presentations and 68 posters in Demorest, each with five to six volunteers on hand. The same was true in Athens, where students presented 45 oral sessions and 13 posters.
