AMERICUS, Ga. — Georgia Southwestern State University recently announced Moultrie-area residents who graduated from the school Dec. 9 as well as area residents named to the school’s various honor rolls.
Graduates
The following area residents were among over 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony held on Dec. 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.
• Austin Garcia of Moultrie earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
• Tiffany Lanier of Norman Park earned a Master in Business Administration.
• Savanna Hamilton of Moultrie earned a Master in Education in early childhood education.
• Nova Renteria of Omega earned a Master in Education in early childhood education.
• Anna Sutton of Norman Park earned a Master in Education in early childhood education.
• Luke Key of Norman Park earned a specialist's degree in teacher leadership.
• Victoria Milam of Ochlocknee earned a specialist's degree in teacher leadership.
• Isabelle Grodzki of Doerun earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
• Joy Ausburn of Moultrie earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Jennifer Brown of Moultrie earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Mary Carter of Norman Park earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Christian Crosby of Moultrie earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Hunter Green of Omega earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Haley Hagin of Doerun earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Priscilla Illian of Moultrie earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Hannah Lindsey of Norman Park earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Alisha Meadows of Ochlocknee earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Ambria Poole of Doerun earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Ronica Reid of Hartsfield earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Tevores Sumlin of Moultrie earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
• Carli Vick of Moultrie earned a specialist's degree in early childhood education.
Over 600 students graduated across two ceremonies. The commencement speakers were Ashwani Monga, Ph.D., vice chancellor and chief academic officer for the University System of Georgia (USG) at the noon ceremony, and Richard McCorkle, executive director for Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA), at the 4 p.m. ceremony.
President’s List
The following local residents made the Fall 2022 President's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Amber Boyd of Moultrie.
• Abbie Bustle of Coolidge.
• Isabelle Grodzki of Doerun.
• Kari Hardigree of Ochlocknee.
• Brooklyn Massey of Norman Park.
• Savannah Mothershed of Moultrie.
• Hannah Stevens of Norman Park.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Dean’s List
The following local residents made the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge.
• Amna Mohammad of Leesburg.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Academic Achievement
Andrew Eunice, a resident of Moultrie, made the Fall 2022 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
