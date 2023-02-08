The new officers of the Moultrie Federated Guild for 2023 were recently installed at a luncheon held at the Federated Women's Clubhouse. Officers from left to right are: Charlotte Wingate (parliamentarian), Judy Cole (treasurer), Sonya Aldridge (corresponding secretary), Judy Washington (recording secretary), Holly Perryman (second vice president), Suzanne Mashburn (first vice president), and Jessica Jordan (president). Jordan's theme for the 2023 MFG year is "Time to Shine."