MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Magnolia Garden Club recently met at Faye Rowe’s home.
The members divided into work groups and created door wreaths made from grape vines. Mary Phillips furnished the material from her pruned grape vines. Each member used different dried plants, flowers, pine cones and blooming silk flowers to form each wreath.
Garden club members present included, from left, Joyce Berg, Zoe Campbell, Faye Rowe and Ruby Bowermeister. Members present but not in the photo were Mary Phillips, Susie Oates and Pam Waldron.
During the luncheon, Ruby Bowermeister was recognized with a birthday cake celebrating her 97th birthday. Bowermeister has been a member of the club for many years. She serves as the club chaplain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.