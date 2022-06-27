The Moultrie High School Class of 1961 held its 60th reunion June 11 at the Sunset Country Club, including lunch, dinner and plenty of social time. Front row, from left, are Pat Adragna Bowles, Garey Ruis, Barbara Edwards Joyner, Donna Brown Herndon, Sonny Swords, Lawton Matthews, Deloris Cooper Cooper, Julie Poole Strickland,Earl Smith, Judy Carlton and Sandra Goings Adams. Second row, from left, are Linda Carter Abernathy, Gerry Webb, June Hall Morris, James Morris, Jolene Bryant Burdette, John Carlton, Patsy Strickland Tillman, Anne Saunders Suber, Claude Williams, LaRhue Goss Bates, Pete Sayeski, Judy Brown Stringfellow, Warren Hall, Bruce Vines, Charlie Marshall, Bernard West, Wendell Brown, Sandra Dickens Bohannon, Martha Weather Green-Tucker, John Baugh and Billy Hamm.