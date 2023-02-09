MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Junior Woman's Club hosted its Annual Luncheon to start off the year.
The club installed 19 new members, recognized two members for obtaining associate status, honored members with awards and inducted the 2023 officers. Members celebrated and gave thanks for the many successes the clubwomen had in 2022.
"As a club, with the help of our generous community, we were able to give back $19,500 locally to the following organizations: The Forgotten Initiative, MCCLS, CC Food Bank, CC Arts Center, Hero House, Serenity House, Boys and Girls Club, CC Special Olympics, Hope House, YMCA, Crossroads, Life Under the Sun, United Way of Colquitt County, Colquitt County Educational Foundation, SHA Missions, Titus Ranch, Yellow Elephant, Vet Bus, Colquitt County Human Society, Pathways Soup Kitchen, NAMI, Crossroads for Her, Leadership Legends, Southwest GA Council on Aging, Life Unlimited, Compassion House, Mustard Seed Cottage and Moultrie Federation of Women's Clubs," the club said in a press release.
Officers for 2023 include Ivy Evers, president; Jordan Hammock, first vice president; Alivia Smith, second vice president; Tiffany Fox, third vice president; Savannah Plymel, secretary; Abbey Pitts, treasurer; and Jessica Grantham, parliamentary advisor.
Awards were presented to Shelby Cloud, Outstanding New Member from Class 2022 and Health and Wellness; Tori Murray, Citizen of the Year; Kristi Farmer, Most Creative CSP); Brittany Edwards, Civic; Elizabeth Ann Barber, Education; Jena Wills, Arts; Tiffany Fox, Clubwoman of the Year; Ivy Evers and Jena Willis, President Awards; and Jessica Grantham, 2022 Service Award.
Associate members Alexis Smith and Jena Willis were recognized.
New members inducted were Haley Blackburn, Lakyn Buckner, Sunny Cannon, Autumn Cordell, Karson DeVane, Heather Grace Dismuke, Kandice Edgar, Jaycee Ellenburg, Kallie Grobe, Mallory Hathcock, Julianna Hembree, Alexis Hernandez, Jordan Key, Kennedy Kimble, Tanna Knight, Ashlan Mercer, Megan Newton, Gailey Santos and Katie Stripling.
The Luncheon Committee consisted of Chair Elizabeth Ann Barber, Co-Chair Tiffany Fox, Anna Ford, Laura Mobley, Tori Fuller, Alex Portier, Haley Smith, Shelby Cloud and Brittany Edwards.
