MOULTRIE, Ga. — Fonda S. Thompson, a native of Moultrie, has written a book titled “I Am Who God Says I Am.”
Thompson is a Bible teacher, leader, mentor, and motivational speaker. She was licensed in 2009 and ordained to preach the gospel in 2014 by Pastor Daniel Simmons of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany, Ga. Thompson is an associate pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she serves in several ministerial capacities.
Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Human Resource Management both from Troy State University. In addition, she obtained a master’s and doctorate degree in Ministry from Andersonville Theological Seminary.
She has been employed at Open Arms, Inc., a Child Advocacy Center for abused, runaway, and homeless youth for 26 years where she currently serves as the executive director. In the community, she is an active member of the Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and currently serves as the regional chaplain for the Southern Region.
A native of Moultrie, she is the daughter of the late Luke Strong Jr. and Mary Braggs of Moultrie. She is married to Gunnery Sgt. (Retired) Ira Lee Thompson Jr. and they reside in Leesburg, Ga.
“The book explicitly edifies who we are in Christ according to the Word of God,” Thompson said in a press release describing her book. “Each chapter is precisely etched and illustrates authentically who God has called us to be.”
A book signing will be hosted 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at David Taylor’s Construction Company located at 223 US Highway 319 North in Moultrie. The book can be purchased at www.fondathompson.com.
