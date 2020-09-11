QUANTICO, Va. — Torres J. Parrish of Moultrie was recently promoted to the rank of master gunnery sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps.
Parrish has been in the Marine Corps for 22 years. He has been on several deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan. He has also obtained his bachelor’s degree and is currently pursuing a master’s degree.
Parrish is the son of Pernell and Margaret Adams of Moultrie. He is the husband of Sheree Parrish; they have two sons, Tykerion & Jalyn Parrish, all of Quantico, Virginia. He also has five siblings: Natasha Huckaby, Adrian Parrish, Pamela Canty, Deloris B. Turner of Norman Park and Derrick D. Brown of Moultrie.
