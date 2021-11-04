MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie native has just published his fifth book.
“War in the Twilight” is a memoir of E.A. Cooper’s service in the Far East, primarily South Vietnam. Cooper, a 1962 graduate of Moultrie Senior High School, is former dean of evening programs at Albany Technical College. He retired in 2014 and now lives in Colbert, Madison County, Ga.
Cooper presents a “human interest” account of the military conflict in Southeast Asia, as opposed to a “blood and guts” war story, according to a press release he sent to The Observer. He describes himself as an anti-hero who did not want to be looked up to or down upon. His priority was to persevere and return home unscathed by the horrors of war, the release said.
Cooper joined the Marine Corps after high school because he couldn’t afford to go to college. To his good fortune, during the Vietnam conflict, the U.S. Congress reinstated the G.I. Bill, which provided veterans with tuition assistance for higher education and training. After four years and four months of military service, Cooper returned to civilian life and began his pursuit of a college education. Ultimately he earned a doctorate degree from The University of Georgia.
“War in the Twilight” is available on Amazon.com. His other books include “B.C. Street,” “The Okinawa We Lost.” “By the Light of the Moon” and “Longleaf Pine Murder.”
