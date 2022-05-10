Deonte O. "DJ" Johnson

Deonte O. “DJ” Johnson will be promoted to the rank of captain during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. May 20 at Colquitt County High School.

 Submitted photo

Johnson, a Moultrie native, graduated from CCHS in 2013. He attended Fort Valley State University and joined the Army ROTC program. He graduated with a degree in agricultural technology engineering and was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a transportation officer.

He is the grandson of Carrie Mae and Winifred Johnson.

