It’s hard to beat when a local person or a local program gets the chance to shine on the national stage. Almost every year members of the Colquitt County FFA receive recognition at the National FFA Convention, held in Indianapolis, Ind.
This year, former Colquitt County FFA’er (now University of Georgia student) Kaitlyn Hart was the star — quite literally, as she received the 2022 American Star in Agribusiness award, one of the highest honors the National FFA bestows. Hart was recognized for her floral design business, Kait’s Blossoms, which sprouted from her training in the FFA’s floral program at Colquitt County High School.
The program also got regional recognition during the Sunbelt Ag Expo as senior Price Jarvis competed in the Georgia FFA floral design contest.
Read more about the program’s success — and its uncertain future — in Kasmira Smith’s article in this issue of Moultrie Scene.
April marks a milestone for another local organization too: The Colquitt County Branch of the NAACP turns 50 years old. While the details of the celebration haven’t been decided as this issue went to press, the year is shaping up to be one of great change as longtime President Isabella Brooks passed the gavel to Patrick McCray. We take a look back at the group’s founding and its efforts in support of the local Black community.
Meanwhile, S.W.A.T. — Sisters With A Testimony — also works to improve the lives of people in Moultrie. Tonita Scott envisioned the faith-based group of women in 2001 but it took six years before the time was right to begin. Since then members have focused on love and support of the community and helping people handle the challenges of daily life. Learn more about this home-grown group of volunteers in this issue of Moultrie Scene.
Moultrie Scene goes a little farther afield to meet up with craftsman Bryan Wynn, owner of Bull & Briar Leather in Meigs. For years, Wynn has been making belts, handbags and other items from animal hides — including cattle (the Bull) and rattlesnakes (from the Briars). Read all about his enterprise in Katherine Russell’s profile.
You can also expect to find Wynn at the upcoming Calico Spring Arts and Crafts Show March 18-19 at Spence Field. Learn details about the biannual show in this issue of Moultrie Scene.
If you know of other individuals or groups with a story to tell, please give us a call at (229) 985-4545 or email kevin.hall@gaflnews.com.
Kevin C. Hall
Managing editor
The Moultrie Observer and Moultrie Scene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.