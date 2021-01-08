Moultrie Service League

The Moultrie Service League recently received three provisional members. From left are Ann-Mariea W. Dabdoub, Kelly Bius, and  Megan Fleetwood. The 2021 provisional members were formally introduced at the December brunch. 

 Moultrie Service League
