Kaleidoscope Gallery classes at the Colquitt County Arts Center are in full-swing, and the ladies of the Moultrie Service League were excited recently to join Kathy Nelson as docents at this year’s first class, assisting students with their projects. The MSL and the CCAC look forward to serving the county’s second- and fourth-grade students through Kaleidoscope Gallery classes this school year, the Service League said in a press release.