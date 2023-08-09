MOULTRIE — Summer Richmond and Alicia Sims of the Moultrie Service League peruse the Charleston Wrap catalog. The MSL's annual Charleston Wrap fund-raiser is under way through Sept. 8. Charleston Wrap offers a variety of high quality wrapping paper, wrapping supplies and gifts. Sales of the products fund the League's efforts to bring art education to the children of Colquitt County. Contact a member of the Moultrie Service League to order.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Moultrie Service League begins annual fund-raiser
