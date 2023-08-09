Moultrie Service League

Summer Richmond and Alicia Sims of the Moultrie Service League peruse the Charleston Wrap catalog. The MSL's annual Charleston Wrap fund-raiser is under way through Sept. 8. Charleston Wrap offers a variety of high quality wrapping paper, wrapping supplies and gifts. Sales of the products fund the League's efforts to bring art education to the children of Colquitt County. Contact a member of the Moultrie Service League to order.

 Submitted photo

