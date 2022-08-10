MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League announced this week the kickoff of this year’s Charleston Wrap Fundraiser.
Now through Sept. 9, anyone can shop the catalog by getting in touch with a Service League member to order.
Shown in the photo, this year’s Service League president, Carrie Lasseter, peruses the catalog with Savannah McGowen, 2022 Charleston Wrap chairman.
The proceeds from this sale will go directly to providing tuition and supplies for art students in Colquitt County.
