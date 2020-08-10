MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League is well into its Charleston Wrap fundraiser to support its mission of bringing art to the children of Colquitt County.
“This year’s selections are fun and exciting and the quality is always excellent. There is something for everyone along with other great gifts to choose from,” said the league’s 2020 Charleston Wrap chairman, Jessica Rivenbark.
You can support the league’s cause by shopping online through Sept. 2 at www.charlestonwrapstore.com and enter School ID 11326 or contact a Moultrie Service League member to help with your order.
