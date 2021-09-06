Moultrie Service League gives to Arts Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League recently presented the Colquitt County Arts Center with two checks to support the integration of fine arts into the Colquitt County School System’s Program for Exceptional Children and “Art in the Afternoon,” a program that partners with the YMCA’s Primetime.
These programs reach hundreds of Colquitt County students, and provide a creative experience aimed at essential aspects of child development — allowing them an opportunity for self-expression, encouraging creativity, while helping students to build self-confidence, according to a press release from the Moultrie Service League. The league’s support allows the Colquitt County Arts Center to provide instruction and materials for students to explore and develop skills in several art elements including drawing, painting, and clay building.
From left are Beth Cannon, president of the Multrie Service League, and Connie Fritz, director of the Colquitt County Arts Center.
