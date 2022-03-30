MOULTRIE, Ga. — The ladies of the Moultrie Service League hosted their spring fundraiser, Casino Night, on Friday, March 25, at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
The festive event included casino-style gaming and fun prizes, and all proceeds from the event will support art education in the community.
For updates about upcoming events sponsored by the Moultrie Service League, choose “like” on their official Facebook or Instagram pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.