MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The ladies of the Moultrie Service League hosted their annual provisional ball on March 12, welcoming the provisional classes of 2021 and 2022.
This year, the Moultrie Service League celebrates 75 years of service aimed at introducing and sustaining art and art education in Colquitt County’s elementary schools and the community.
Provisional Class of 2021 includes Kelly Bius and Ann-Mariea Dabdoub.
Provisional Class of 2022 includes Rachel Williams, Alex Hendrick, Lauren Mobley, Heather Grantham, Barbara Grogan, Maddie Cashwell, Logan Cannon, Alexa Smith, Krysta Porteus, Landi Young, Erica York, Savannah McGowan and Casey Jo Bennet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.