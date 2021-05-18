MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League held its annual spring luncheon on May 5 at the Colquitt County Arts Center, to honor the outgoing executive board and install newly-elected officers. The classes of 2012 and 2013 were also honored as they achieved sustaining status.
The membership also recognized the accomplishments made by the organization over the past year – exceeding annual fundraising goals because of the generous support of its sponsors and under the leadership of President Katie Harrison. Despite many of the League’s popular annual activities having been cancelled for COVID restrictions, it was able to continue its mission to help maintain the Colquitt County Arts Center and promote art education for the county’s children. Among many service projects throughout the past year, art kits were supplied, packaged and delivered to all 1,400 second- and fourth-grade students in Colquitt County, in lieu of their art class in the Kaleidoscope museum.
Each year, the Service League presents two awards at this luncheon. The first is the Service Award, which honors the member who the membership feels embodies the principles of service set forth by its founders, and who has demonstrated exemplary support of the League’s efforts. Rebecca Peters was recognized with this award. The second award is the President’s Bowl Award, bestowed by the outgoing president to the member who has exceptionally assisted and supported the president in her leadership. This was awarded to Beth Cannon.
Karen Carver, a former president and sustaining member of the Moultrie Service League, installed the 2021-22 officers, which included Beth Cannon, president; Carrie Lasseter, vice president; Rebecca Peters, recording secretary; Alicia Sims, corresponding secretary; Julie Posey, treasurer; and Katie Harrison, ex-officio. Carver presented each with a flower representing each special office in her address.
This year marks 75years since the Moultrie Service League was founded.
