MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League recently announced the launch of a new local school outreach program — "Masterpieces: An Interactive Traveling Exhibition of Famous Artwork."
The exhibition consists of two collections, each containing six famous pieces of artwork, interactive teacher guides aligned with the Georgia Standards of Excellence, sample art supplies, and large marketing signs. All Colquitt County School District elementary schools, along with GEAR and Colquitt Christian Academy, have the opportunity to sign up to receive the collections, which will be displayed in the school media centers.
League members will handle all setups, takedowns, and transfers, according to a press release from the Moultrie Service League. Parents/guardians/caregivers are encouraged to stop in to tour the exhibit with their child/children when it is displayed at their school.
The collections are currently on display at Cox Elementary School and R.B. Wright Elementary School until Oct. 25.
"The purpose of 'Masterpieces' is to provide students and other viewers exposure to famous works of art and artists while also providing educators with ready-to-use activities/questions aligned with the state standards," the press release said.
The Moultrie Service League also funds the Kaleidoscope Children’s Museum at the Colquitt County Arts Center, providing a full-day field trip and art instruction for all Colquitt County Schools’ second and fourth-graders. This year, President Carrie Lasseter wanted to try to reach more students.
“We are proud to add this new component to our school outreach programs," Lasseter said. "We look forward to impacting more children in the community and plan to use school feedback to grow these exhibits and resources going forward. Thank you to Candace Underwood for curating the collections, Krysta Porteus for integrating standards-based instructional resources, and Dale Rickett for being a League liaison with our elementary schools.”
