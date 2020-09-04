MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League recently held its first meeting of the year at the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Newly elected officers were introduced, special awards presented, and a check was presented to the Arts Center.
The projects of the Colquitt County Arts Center received the benefits of the League’s efforts. The League’s commitment to the art education of the children of Colquitt County continued through their support of the Program for Exceptional Children (PEC), Art in the Afternoon, and a school art night outreach.
In addition to the many hours of hard work the members contributed at the Colquitt County Arts Center through volunteering at Kaleidoscope Museum, the League also provides for the museum art supplies and the Kaleidoscope coordinator salary.
This year’s Service Award went to Katie Harrison. This award honors the member who the Moultrie Service League membership feels gives to the League over and above in every way.
The President’s Award went to Jessica Huffman. This is an award given by the outgoing president to the member who has assisted and supported the president.
The 2020-2021 Moultrie Service League Officers were introduced. They are: President Katie Harrison; Vice President Rebecca Peters; Recording Secretary Carrie Lasseter; Corresponding Secretary Leslie Lairsey; Treasurer Beth Cannon; and Beth Bates as ex-officio.
Additionally, a check was presented to Connie Fritz, director of the Arts Center, to help support the PEC and Art in the Afternoon.
