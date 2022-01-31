MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a local student who desires to further their education in the arts.
The recipient will be a 2022 graduating senior currently attending school in Colquitt County, who is planning to pursue a degree in the arts in their post-secondary education. This includes, but is not limited to, visual arts, performing arts, graphic design, interior design, landscape design.
The scholarship may be applied toward tuition, room/board, or books and supplies.
Applications can be found on the Moultrie Service League‘s Facebook page and the deadline to apply is April 2, 2022.
For more information, contact Anne Swartzentruber, chairwoman of projects, or Beth Cannon, president of the Moultrie Service League, or visit the MSL social media pages.
