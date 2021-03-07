MOULTRIE, Ga. — The coronavirus pandemic is preventing students from taking their annual field trip to the Colquitt County Arts Center, but the Moultrie Service League is making sure they still have opportunities to learn about art.
The Moultrie Service League’s (MSL) mission is to provide educational opportunities to the community through an alliance with the Colquitt County Arts Center, according to a press release from the Service League. MSL has a long-standing partnership with the Colquitt County School System to provide students with art education opportunities. This usually involves an all-day field trip to the Kaleidoscope Children’s Museum at the Colquitt County Arts Center, which is funded by the fundraising efforts of the MSL and partially funded by the Georgia Council for the Arts Vibrant Communities Grant.
“Due to COVID restrictions this year, the field trips were not possible,” the press release said. “In holding true to the MSL mission, we did not want the students to miss out on the opportunity. With the generous support of community sponsors, the MSL has been able to provide art kits to all fourth and second graders in the Colquitt County School System. These kits will provide an opportunityfor these studentsto experience art within their classroom setting.”
Each kit includes a color wheel card for reference on color mixing, a watercolor kit with a paint brush, paper, watercolor crayons and Twisteez Wire.
Second graders should have received their prepared kits last week, and fourth graders’ kits will be delivered in the coming weeks, the release said.
MSL President Katie Harrison said, “This year has not looked like we had hoped but thanks to our wonderful community, we are able to still provide art education to the second and fourth graders enrolled in Colquitt County Schools. We hope the students will be able to use these supplies to create some wonderful pieces of art and express their individuality."
