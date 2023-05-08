MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Service League held its annual spring luncheon May 3 at the Arts Center to honor the outgoing executive board and install newly elected officers. The class of 2015 was commended as they achieved sustaining status. The membership also recognized the many accomplishments made by the organization over the past year, exceeding annual fundraising goals because of the generous support of its sponsors and under the leadership of President Carrie Lasseter.
The League was eager to continue its mission to help maintain the Arts Center and promote art education for the county’s children. Among many service projects throughout the past year, the Kaleidoscope Museum continued to provide art education to second and fourth graders provided by director Kathy Nelson.
New to this year, the league created and launched “Masterpieces: An Interactive Traveling Exhibition of Famous Art Work.” During the year, these two collections of artworks, complete with standards based instructional resources, rotated through each local elementary school, providing additional art exposure to every elementary student in the county.
The League added two additional school outreach projects mid-year. In December, members and sustainers volunteered and led Cox Elementary School students in creating Christmas ornaments to take home as gifts and decorations. In the spring, the League recognized Colquitt County High School’s choral program’s longstanding tradition of excellence and awarded the Colquitt County Tempo Club $1,000 to assist in purchasing a new keyboard after their outstanding production of “The Addams Family.”
Additionally the League added a new project/fundraiser with the creation and sale of “Moultrie Masterpieces: A Local Art Collective.” With more than 500 copies sold, this beautiful 276-page book showcased 84 artists and their works. Along with the generosity of over 125 individuals and families listed in the book, the League was able to earmark proceeds for upcoming capital improvements for the Arts Center.
Each year, the Moultrie Service League bestows two awards at this luncheon. The first is a Service Award, which honors a member who the membership feels embodies the principles of service set forth by its founders and who has demonstrated exemplary support of the League’s efforts. Erin Ricks was recognized with his award.
The second award is the President’s Bowl Award bestowed by the outgoing president to the member who has exceptionally supported the president in her leadership. This was awarded to Ann Swartzentruber.
Elizabeth Strickland, former president (2012-13) and sustaining member of the Moultrie Service League, installed the 2023-24 officers, which included Alicia Sims, president; Dale Rickett, vice president; Megan Taylor, recording secretary; Julie Posey, corresponding secretary; Ann Swartzentruber, treasurer; and Carrie Lasseter, ex-officio.
