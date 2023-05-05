MOULTRIE — The Moultrie Service League is calling its Spring Fling Art Contest a success. All pre-k through fifth grade students were invited to draw or paint their rendition of Arty the Art Bug.
Competition winners from each grade level received an art kit and had their work on display at Spring Fling.
The winners are:
PreK: Dallas Roberts, Stringfellow Elementary; teacher, Lacey Haman.
Kindergarten: Valkiria Corrales-Perez, Odom Elementary; teacher, Megan Baker.
1st grade: Aleyda Ajpop Ruiz, Odom; teacher, Megan Baker.
2nd: Loraine Martinez, Odom; teacher, Megan Baker.
3rd: Coraline Meza, Odom; teacher, Megan Baker.
4th: Shweta Tiwari, GEAR; teacher, Kimberly Yarborough.
5th: Andy Barrera Cruz, GEAR; teacher, Kimberly Yarborough.
