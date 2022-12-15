MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie Service League Vice President Megan Taylor introduced the league’s provisional Class of 2023 at its December general meeting. From left are President Carrie Lasseter, Vice President Megan Taylor and provisional members Anna Meister, Natalie Davis, Anna Davis, Maggie Patel, Jessica Mitchum, Summer Richmond, Kayla Batchelor, Mandi Strickland and Jessica Edwards.
Moultrie Service League welcomes provisional members
