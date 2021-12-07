Submitted photo

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Moultrie Service League held its 75th annual December Brunch and welcomed its 2022 Provisional Class, pictured above. From left are president Beth Cannon and provisional members Casey Jo Bennett, Savannah McGowan, Alex Hendrick, Alexa Smith, Rachel Williams, Krysta Porteus, Heather Grantham, Logan Cannon, Lauren Mobley, Landi Young and Maddie Cashwell. Not pictured are provisional members Barbara Grogan and Erica York.