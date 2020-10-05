MOULTRIE, Ga. — Regency Southern Care Hospice considers a vital component of its success to be excellent patient care provided by its clinical professionals and the clinical excellence, compassion, and difference they make for patients, families, and fellow team members.
To celebrate that spirit of excellence, each year the company’s Clinician of the Year Awards Program honors those who go above and beyond in their roles. Clinicians in six categories are recognized at the national level – nurse, aide, social worker, chaplain, bereavement coordinator, and volunteer coordinator.
Recently, Jessica Duke, LCSW, was nominated for and awarded this honor.
Leigh Conger, executive director of Regency Southern Care Hospice, said, “Jessica earned this award because she is a highly skilled LCSW and an extremely compassionate caregiver. Jessica is always available to help in any capacity she’s needed. She not only takes excellent care of her patients, but cares for her team, as well. There have been many times Jessica has provided counseling, mediation assistance and team building for her colleagues. Jessica participates in activities and support groups in facilities whenever and wherever she’s needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.