DEMOREST, Ga. — More than 350 students participated in the third annual Piedmont University Symposium on April 14. The high-profile event embodies the Piedmont Promise "practical" pillar by providing research opportunities for students.
The Symposium is becoming a tradition at Piedmont and is a celebration of research, creativity, and inquiry. Studies have shown that students who receive these kinds of engaged learning experiences are more resilient, persist in their education, and are nimble learners.
Among the student presenters was Johnny Goodwyn of Moultrie, Ga.
Topics like how primary teachers feel about virtual learning and the differences in salary, media attention, and amenities based on gender in sports were timely. Others sought answers about the accuracy of wearable devices that track steps, what it takes to make a film from scratch with no money, and "Solving the Dating Problem."
Participants presented their findings to other students, faculty, and staff at locations across the Demorest campus and in Athens. Most were face-to-face with students answering questions about their respective topics, while other presentations were virtual.
"We have had the Symposium in three different formats now," said Dr. Julia Schmitz, associate professor of biology. "The first was in-person, the second virtual due to COVID, and this year it was a hybrid format to allow for social distancing."
Schmitz is director of the Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), which promotes High Impact Practices (HIP). They engage students in deep learning experiences in and out of the classroom, focusing on community engagement and leadership, global learning, and undergraduate research and creative inquiry. The Symposium is perhaps the most visible representation of HIP on campus.
With more students than ever participating in the day-long event on both campuses, approximately 120 faculty, staff, and students volunteered to be timekeepers/runners, judges, and "bouncers," who were on the lookout for social distancing and mask compliance.
The next Symposium will be held on April 6, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.