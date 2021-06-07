AMERICUS, Ga. — Chamagne DeSalvo of Moultrie was one of 24 students to be officially inducted into the chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma at Georgia Southwestern State University on April 27.
Founded in 1913, BGS is the international honor society for outstanding students in business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). BGS is present on more than 580 college campuses on six continents and has members residing in 190 countries. The mission of BGS is to encourage and honor academic achievement in the study of business, to cultivate and celebrate leadership and professional excellence, to advance the values of the Society, and to serve its lifelong members.
To become a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, students must be enrolled full-time and be in the top 10% of the class academically in their junior or senior years or the top 20% in terms of graduate students.
