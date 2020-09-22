DEMOREST, Ga. — Piedmont College Department of Theatre presented "Trojan Women" Sept. 10-13 at the Swanson Mainstage Theater.
Directed by Professor Bill Gabelhausen, Piedmont's production of "Trojan Women" held true to much of the language as it was written by Euripides in 415 B.C., but is set in the near future.
The cast of characters included: Cheyenne Welborn, Hecuba; Kayla Griffin, Choragus; Haley Patterson, Cassandra; Mia Clegg, Andromache; Chandler Allen, Helen; Carson Letner, Menelaus; and Seven Goodwyn, Talthybius.
Goodwyn is a native of Moultrie.
The Women of Troy were portrayed by Lizzy Carver, Belle Hudson, Hannah Tussey, Rosie Miles, Alexandria Beatty, and Kaitlin Conner. Taylor Shirley and Dante Wilson were soldiers.
The production team included Grace Bentley, stage manager and box office team; Garrett Smith, assistant stage manager; Miles, box office manager; Letner and Matthew Poe, box office team; Jonathan Furlow, house manager; William Akins and Carver, marketing managers; Matthew F. Bramlett, Joe Chance Dudley, and Jordan Hicks, marketing team; and Shirley, master carpenter.
The set crew was comprised of Allen, Ashton Black, Kain Chamers, Sofia Delgado, Shelby Ellerbee, Jonathan Furlow, Goodwyn, Thomas Hall, Hudson, Gavin Kittle, Letner, Kerilee Pruitt, James Rodden, and D.C. Stolz.
Madison Clements was the sound board operator. Henry Johnson was the master electrician with Carver serving as assistant master electrician.
Hicks was the light board operator. The light crew included Dominic Fox, Lizzie Niles, Zoe Patton, Lydia Todd, Welborn, Ian Williams, and Wilson. The prop crew included Clegg, Cole Korch, Patterson, Maddie Spears, Tussey, and Preston Welborn.
Griffin served as master seamstress, with Mary Gaines, Patterson, Spears, Tussey and Welborn making up the costume crew. Welborn was also costume running crew.
Beatty was lead paint with a paint crew that included Conner, Miles, Nickey Self, Madeline Speas, and Tussey.
